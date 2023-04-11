Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 920 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 96,484 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in FedEx by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $231.60 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,180. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Melius assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

