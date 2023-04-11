Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,207 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

