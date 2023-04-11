DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

DD stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

