Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 3,103.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51,359 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE DY opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.42. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Stories

