Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

DYN stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.24. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,870 shares of company stock valued at $178,557 over the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8,957.4% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 350,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 346,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 735.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 136,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

