DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.70

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $7.60. DZS shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 143,905 shares changing hands.

DZSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

DZS Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $245.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the third quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 551.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in DZS by 451.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

