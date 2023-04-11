DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.70

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $7.60. DZS shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 143,905 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DZSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.
DZS Trading Up 2.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $245.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DZS
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DZS (DZSI)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.