EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.82

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.82 and traded as low as $21.81. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 1,099 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDRVF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

EDP Renováveis Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

