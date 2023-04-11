EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.6 %

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $156.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.93. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

