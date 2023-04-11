Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) & EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Financial Comparison

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) and EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $1.58 billion N/A -$274.11 million ($2.79) -3.11 EDP – Energias de Portugal $21.76 billion N/A $715.52 million N/A N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima -8.21% -14.87% -4.07% EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and EDP – Energias de Portugal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 2 1 3.00

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus target price of $5.90, indicating a potential downside of 89.31%. Given EDP – Energias de Portugal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EDP – Energias de Portugal is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Summary

EDP – Energias de Portugal beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources. The Networks segment engages in electricity distribution and transmission business, including last resort suppliers. The Customer Solutions and Energy Management segment includes electricity generation from energy sources non-renewable, especially coal and gas; electricity and gas trading and energy solution services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

