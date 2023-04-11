Etfidea LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Etfidea LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

