Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $158.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -378.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.59.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

