Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 2,422 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,128.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 179,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 164,982 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 77,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

