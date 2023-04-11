Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,214,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,142.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at $78,027,175.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,776 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.