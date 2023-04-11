Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,181 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 232.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after buying an additional 99,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after buying an additional 94,964 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 50.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 153,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 51,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 88.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE TR opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $46.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

