Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,318 shares of company stock worth $4,769,482. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $178.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.07 and its 200-day moving average is $170.73.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.