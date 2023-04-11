Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,575 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 35.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 359,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 93,852 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 22.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $798.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.14. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 167.68%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $491,580.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,304 shares of company stock worth $14,057,250. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

