Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 997 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,596,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,737,000 after purchasing an additional 149,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after buying an additional 228,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVA. Mizuho cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

