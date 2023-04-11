Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2,251.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,636 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

MRVL stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.32, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.