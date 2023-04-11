Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $4,302,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $152.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.64. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 0.54.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

