Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Employers by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Employers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Employers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

EIG opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

