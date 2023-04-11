Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 347,802 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,020,000 after buying an additional 62,025 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 11.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,151,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after buying an additional 122,128 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.44. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

Further Reading

