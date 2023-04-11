Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 112.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $318,614.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $318,614.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,702.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,529. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USNA opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $83.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

