Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 10,083 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,556.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,272,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 1,363.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 460,680 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bally’s by 70.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 109,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bally’s by 211.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,825 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth $2,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

NYSE:BALY opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.91. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

