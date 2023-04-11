Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 601 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 36.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 32.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 754,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 183,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. JMP Securities cut Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, CBRE Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.87.

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $778,453.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,454,905.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,454,905.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $58.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

