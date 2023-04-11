Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 968 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECPG. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 721,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,125,000 after purchasing an additional 229,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECPG shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

ECPG opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $72.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

