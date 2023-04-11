Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,824,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 target price on shares of Edgio in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.70.

Edgio Stock Up 1.5 %

Edgio Company Profile

EGIO opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Edgio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $162.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

