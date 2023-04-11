Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,619 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGames by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in NeoGames by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NeoGames from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. NeoGames S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $340.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31, a PEG ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

