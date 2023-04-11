Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,311 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,903,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,801,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSY stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,056,283.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,459,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,652 shares of company stock worth $5,819,992. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.