Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 57.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 880,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,638 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 189,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $714.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

