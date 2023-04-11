Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

