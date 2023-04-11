Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,125,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 652,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $376.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $413.68. The firm has a market cap of $280.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

