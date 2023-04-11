Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 28.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 35.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HMN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.00 and a beta of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,885.71%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

See Also

