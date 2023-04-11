Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $97,529.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,863.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $97,529.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,741 shares of company stock worth $208,799. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $418.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.22. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

