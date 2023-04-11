Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,589 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IART. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

See Also

