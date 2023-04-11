Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

