Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $586,279.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $586,279.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,513 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $806.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

