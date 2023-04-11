Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,874 shares of company stock worth $96,911,643 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $288.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $290.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.