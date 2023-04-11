Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.7 %

EQIX stock opened at $706.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $704.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $659.78. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

