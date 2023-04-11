Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,093 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $48,018.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,817.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,676 shares of company stock worth $413,993 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of OLP opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

