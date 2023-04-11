Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1,287.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,138 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after buying an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7,158.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after buying an additional 899,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,666,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

