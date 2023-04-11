Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 28,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.04.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Articles

