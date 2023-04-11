Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,033 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 705,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after buying an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In other news, Director John E. Sanfilippo bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Sanfilippo bought 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of JBSS opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.47.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

