Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $49.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.