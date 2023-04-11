Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

BIO opened at $469.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $595.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIO. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.