Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,675 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of PL opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.68. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 84.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

