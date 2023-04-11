Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XHLF opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

