Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.
XHLF opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.
