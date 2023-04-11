Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,260 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,307 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 109,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 96,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 45,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.90.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,341. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $28,739.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,881.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,689 shares of company stock valued at $295,358. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

