Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 210 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $196.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.95. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $251.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

