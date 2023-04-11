Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 609 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,208,000 after acquiring an additional 183,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 173,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1,050.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 39,652 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $26,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

