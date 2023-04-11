Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 6,385 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Natera by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. Natera’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $223,177.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,055.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $223,177.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,468 shares of company stock worth $8,592,009. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

